28 Oct 2024
Twenty volunteers and supporters are preparing to spend a week walking 100km in the African desert to raise thousands for the charity.
StreetVet supporters/trek participants (from left) Lucy Hamilton, Inge Breathnach, Katie Gray, Zoe Abbotts and Viliam Hoferica.
A team of fund-raisers is making final preparations for a gruelling trek in the Sahara desert to support a prominent veterinary charity.
Thousands of pounds have already been pledged to StreetVet ahead of the 100km trek that begins next Saturday (2 November) in which 20 volunteers are participating.
Vet and trekker Viliam Hoferica said: “As a volunteer with StreetVet, I have witnessed the profound impact that pet companionship has on individuals experiencing homelessness.
“For many, these animals are not just pets – they are vital support systems, loyal friends and unwavering family members that provide comfort through life’s biggest challenges.”
Proceeds from the week-long challenge will go to support StreetVet’s ongoing work to care for pets owned by people who are living on the streets.
Many trek participants have set up their own donation pages via the JustGiving platform.