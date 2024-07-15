15 Jul
A national homelessness organisation has recognised the work of a veterinary charity with people and pets living on the streets.
StreetVet has received one of five support prizes in the annual Excellence Awards staged by Homeless Link, a national membership body for groups that work with the homeless.
The recognition comes with a £3,000 contribution towards staff well-being, learning and development provided by the St-Martin-in-the-Fields charity.
The award is the first the charity has collected from within the homelessness sector and StreetVet head of marketing Colette Sheaff said they were “honoured” to be recognised.
She added: “This award will really help us continue to drive our StreetVet mission, vision and values forward.”
Since its launch in 2016, it is estimated that StreetVet has treated more than 2,800 pets and delivered at least 10,000 consultations.
Its Accredited Hostel Scheme has also trained nearly 100 hostel staff on having pets in accommodation centres and has 26 accredited sites.
Homeless Link chief executive Rick Henderson said: “With homelessness organisations still under huge pressure from ballooning demand amidst cuts to their funding, it’s important to recognise these exceptional efforts.
“In providing free and accessible veterinary care for the pets of people experiencing homelessness, StreetVet addresses a clear need and has an extremely positive impact on the well-being of their clients and pets alike while helping to move them away from homelessness. We congratulate them on receiving this award.”