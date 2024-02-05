Key changes

20% more hyaluronic acid, a component of synovial fluid, which helps lubricate and cushion joints

20% more N-Acetyl-D-Glucosamine, a key component of chondroitin, to maintain healthy joint structure

Higher levels of antioxidant vitamin E, to optimise the metabolism of omega-3 and neutralise free radicals

Palatable

YuMOVE Advance 360 Max Strength for Cats also comes in a new palatable formula to help with compliance and is exclusively available through veterinary practices.