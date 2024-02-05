5 Feb
Lintbells has launched YuMOVE Advance 360 Max Strength for cats, which the company says is 50% stronger than its original formula.
The company says YuMOVE Advance 360 Max Strength for cats is 50% stronger than its original formula, with higher levels of key ingredients to provide support to cats under veterinary supervision.
YuMOVE Advance 360 Max Strength for Cats also comes in a new palatable formula to help with compliance and is exclusively available through veterinary practices.
YuMOVE Advance 360 Max Strength for cats has now replaced the original standard YuMOVE Advance 360.