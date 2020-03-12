12 Mar 2020
Purpose-built mobile clinic vehicle will allow veterinary students in Nottingham to reach out to more animals in need.
Student-led charity Vets in the Community has gone on the road with the launch of a mobile clinic following three years of creative fund-raising.
The mobile clinic vehicle has been purpose-built and is fully equipped to allow continuation of high-quality care from various locations across Nottingham.
At each clinic, consultations are conducted by veterinary students from the University of Nottingham and veterinary nursing students at Nottingham Trent University under the guidance of qualified vets.
Students in any year of their university veterinary journey and are given the opportunity to apply their present knowledge and confidence in real situations, with the security of being under supervision of the university-based clinicians.
The new, mobile capability will enable the charity to improve accessibility of the service it provides and presents new opportunities to extend into further geographical regions.
This will allow an increase in the number of slots available for student volunteers, which are always over-subscribed, carry out more clinics and, fundamentally, treat more patients in need.
Vets in the Community is a non-profit charity providing free treatment for pets belonging to homeless and vulnerably housed individuals in the local area.
Services include preventive treatments such as vaccines, microchips and flea and worm treatments.
The charity also provides treatment for minor health issues, as well as diagnostic investigations such as ultrasound scanning.