30 Mar 2022
Jasmine Knight, a wild animal biology master’s student at the RVC, wants to collect data in an anonymous survey on profession’s attitudes to animal welfare in research animals, pets, livestock and wildlife.
Image © Rasulov / Adobe Stock
An RVC student is appealing for help with a survey she is conducting for a dissertation for her wild animal biology master’s.
Jasmine Knight has created a short, anonymous survey and is hoping to reach as many veterinary professionals as possible for their views.
The dissertation has the title “An investigation into how attitudes towards animal welfare among the veterinary profession differ between research animals, livestock, pets and wildlife”, and the survey has 15 questions, split into two sections.
The first will gather data on age, gender and area of veterinary medicine the participant works in, with the second using guided questions on a scale of one to five to gain a better understanding of personal attitudes.
The survey is voluntary, anonymous and data will be used solely for the dissertation.
The survey is available online.