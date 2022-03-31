31 Mar 2022
Two vet students with a passion for veterinary behaviour issues have been honoured by the British Veterinary Behaviour Association (BVBA).
In a ceremony that took place during the BVBA study day ahead of BSAVA Congress, Andrea Ang, a student at The University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, won the BVBA Veterinary Studies Award 2022. Sophie Oliver, who is studying at the University of Nottingham’s vet school, was the runner-up.
Students at vet schools and VN degree schools were eligible to enter, and had to submit statements indicating why they were interested in behaviour, how behaviour was relevant to the veterinary profession and what winning the award would mean if they were successful.
The winner and runner-up received their awards from BVBA chairman Chris Laurence, and both received a year of free BVBA membership, with access to webinars and free attendance at the study day. The winner also received £200.
This year, the BVBA study day’s theme was “Changing behaviour: practical tips for facilitating human and animal behaviour change”, and the day featured a panel of speakers, audience question and answer sessions, and research presentations.
Photos show winner Andrea Ang (Edinburgh) in grey jumper and runner up Sophie Oliver (Nottingham) in sleeveless top. Chris Laurence (chairman BVBA) is giving the awards.