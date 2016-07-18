A total of 10 dogs were given a dental treat or placebo. After a four-week washout period, the opposite treatment was given. Plaque and breath samples were collected at regular intervals up to 24 hours after the treat was given. Volatile sulphur compounds (VSCs) were measured in breath samples and bacterial counts were assessed in plaque samples. Consumption of the dental treat led to significant decreases in breath VSC for 24 hours and a reduction in bacterial counts for up to 12 hours.