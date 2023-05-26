26 May
An online questionnaire – funded by Defra – has been opened as part of the study, but time is running out for veterinary professionals to have their say.
Academics who are leading a Government‑funded study of the welfare issues associated with imported dogs have made a final plea for vets to share their experiences in practice.
Researchers from the University of Liverpool said a “significant” knowledge gap exists on the topic, despite acknowledged areas of concern and the recently reported growth of the imported dog population.
Gina Pinchbeck, professor of veterinary epidemiology at the University of Liverpool, said: “Veterinary surgeons are often the first to fully examine an imported dog when a client brings the pet for its first check-up.
“We would like as many UK practising veterinary surgeons who have worked in companion animal practice of any type in the past two years to compete this questionnaire, which will remain open until early June.”
The renewed call for veterinary testimonies – covering professionals’ experiences of the health, welfare and behavioural state of imported dogs presented in practice – has been given greater emphasis by the findings of the 2023 PDSA Animal Wellbeing Report, which was published earlier this month.
An estimated 900,000 dogs in the UK have been imported, making up 8% of the total canine population.
The report also found that 61% of surveyed veterinary professionals said they had seen more cases of exotic diseases in practice over the preceding two years, while an estimated 29,000 dogs were specifically imported because their owners wanted a dog with cropped ears.
Speaking in a debate at the BVA Live event on the question of, “What if dog imports were banned?”, RSPCA CVO Caroline Allen said an animal could not be considered to have been rescued until improvement could be observed across all five welfare domains.
Meanwhile, Prof Pinchbeck cautioned: “There is a significant evidence gap on the health and welfare implications of international rehoming of dogs on the public, the UK dog population and the animals themselves, and limited evidence on the conditions under which they are imported.”
Work to analyse the findings of stakeholder interviews and focus group discussions – along with material from online discussion forums, and data held by Dogs Trust and the Small Animal Veterinary Surveillance Network – is ongoing, and expected to be reported to both Defra and in academic journals soon.
Academics from the University of Liverpool’s Institute of Infection, Veterinary and Ecological Sciences are working with The University of Edinburgh and VetPartners on the project.
But the current concern – particularly over exotic diseases – has raised questions over whether more stringent import regulations may be needed.
The idea of a total ban on imports did attract some support during the BVA Live debate, although most delegates favoured tighter rules short of a ban and concerns were raised about whether a ban could even be realistically enforced.
RCVS president Melissa Donald – who stressed she was speaking in a personal capacity – argued such a measure may push the problem “underground” and advocated increased education for would-be buyers.
Dr Allen said the current market was “broken”, while Dogs Trust veterinary director Paula Boyden suggested many issues originated from the reduction in minimum age limits for import and pre‑import preparation introduced in 2012.
One area where tighter regulation has been advocated in recent months is pre‑import testing, primarily in the context of rising reported levels of Brucella canis.
Questions have also been raised about the potential need for designated reference laboratories to carry out large‑scale testing for the disease.
BVA president Malcolm Morley suggested reference labs would be needed if stricter requirements were to be introduced.
He added: “There’s clearly no perfect test, but we shouldn’t let perfect get in the way of good because, at the moment, we have nothing.”
However, the effectiveness of the tests has been questioned as part of a new campaign demanding a wider range of treatment options – and an end to “fear-based” practice by vets – for owners of dogs suspected of having B canis.
The concerns have intensified following claims a dog that was due to be euthanised following test results had only tested positive for the disease because of a lab error.
The questionnaire should, said project leaders, take around 15 to 20 minutes to complete.