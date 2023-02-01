1 Feb 2023
Comprehensive study funded by California-based AnimalBiome reports success rate in cats experiencing chronic digestive issues was 77%.
Image © Elvira / Adobe Stock
A study on faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) in cats with chronic digestive issues has reported a 77% success rate.
In a study involving 68 cats experiencing chronic vomiting, diarrhoea and/or constipation, funded by California-based AnimalBiome, FMT was carried out through an oral capsule.
The study, published in Animals, also found faecal microbiomes in the felids under observation made modest, but significant, improvements because of the treatment.
Faecal samples were collected before and two weeks after transplantation, and overall “results suggest that an oral capsule FMT treatment is effective for handling chronic digestive issues in cats, depending on their clinical signs, prior diagnosis and diet”.
AnimalBiome is a pet microbiome research company with products including the first at-home gut microbiome test for cats and dogs.
It has also curated the largest databases of companion animal gut microbiome samples in the world and has completed more than 40 studies with universities, pet food companies and private research organisations since its launch in 2016.