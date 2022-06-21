21 Jun 2022
Latest research from Dogs Trust’s Generation Pup study looked at hundreds of dogs in UK and Ireland.
Image © Iconicwebsites / Pixabay
Almost 60% of dogs are neutered by the time they are 15 months old, a new UK and Republic of Ireland (ROI) study suggests.
The findings are the latest from the Generation Pup project run by Dogs Trust, which is tracking a group of dogs throughout their lives.
Out of 593 dogs data was available for, 59.9% were neutered by the age of 15 months, compared to 22.2% at seven months.
The study also found that 90% of non-neutered female dogs had had their first oestrus by the age of 15 months, a factor often taken into account when neutering decisions are made.
Preventing puppies and reducing the risk of future health problems were cited as the main reasons for neutering, while pure-bred dogs were found to be less likely to be neutered.
Rachel Casey, Dogs Trust director of canine behaviour and research, said: “Our findings add knowledge about owner attitudes towards neutering dogs (in the UK/ROI), the age Generation Pup dogs are neutered, and the age female dogs reach sexual maturity.
“Understanding owner reasons for neutering may help veterinarians in their discussions with owners around dog neutering. The study found that many owners neutered their dog to reduce the risk of future health problems.”
Dr Casey added: “Much is still unknown about the impact neutering can have on dog behaviour and a number of health conditions which develop later in life. This highlights the important role vets can play in educating owners about the health risks and benefits of both neutering and keeping their dog entire.
“Bespoke conversations with veterinarians could increase owner understanding and allow them to make a more informed decision about their dog’s needs.”
More information about the study is available via https://generationpup.ac.uk