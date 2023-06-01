1 Jun 2023
Researchers at the RVC, led by the VetCompass programme, find one in seven boxer dogs is diagnosed with neoplasia each year, with cancer the most common cause of death – at 12.43% of all deaths.
Image © Lars Tuchel / Adobe Stock
Cancer has been identified as a key health priority for boxer dogs, with one in seven diagnosed every year, according to an RVC study.
The latest research led by the VetCompass programme focused on key issues in boxer dogs, with the breed found to be at substantially higher risk of cancer (neoplasia), gum mass (epulis) and eye ulceration compared to other dogs.
After analysing clinical records of a random sample of 3,219 boxer dogs that received care in 2016, the team behind the study found 14.2% of boxers were diagnosed with neoplasia each year, and cancer was the most common cause of death, accounting for 12.43% of the total.
Brain disorders (9.54%) and mass lesions (8.38%) were the next most common causes of death in the breed, while the most commonly reported groups of disorders overall – alongside neoplasia – were skin disorders (17.74%) and ear disorders (10.41%).
Despite limited evidence, it had previously been thought boxers – which are moderately brachycephalic – could suffer breathing problems and skin fold infections akin to brachycephalic breeds. However, the research found many common boxer disorders were typical of all dogs.
However, it is hoped the findings over neoplasia in particular will allow vets to provide targeted preventive health care and help to better inform owners considering the breed.
The most commonly recorded specific disorders of boxers included:
Boxers were shown to be quite large dogs, weighing on average 30.4kg. Females (27.6kg) on average weighed less than males (33kg).
Most common colours were brindle (23%) and dark red (23%), but 11% of boxer dogs were white. Little evidence shows major health differences between white and non-white boxers.
Females had a higher risk of periodontal disease, skin masses and urinary incontinence than males, while males had a higher probability of heart murmurs, aggression and aural (ear) discharge than females.
Females were more likely to be diagnosed with mass lesions (lumps), dental disorders and urinary system disorders, while males were more likely to be diagnosed with behavioural disorders.
The average lifespan was 10.46 years and is nearly identical for male (10.53 years) and female (10.41 years).
Dan O’Neill – associate professor in companion animal epidemiology at the RVC and lead author of the paper – said: “Boxer dogs are an iconic breed with a long and rich history.
“This study provides modern evidence to help owners to choose and care for their boxer dogs today based on a solid scientific grounding that should ensure better lives for both the dogs and their owners.”
Alison Skipper – RVC researcher in canine health and co-author of the paper – said: “This study provides useful evidence that the boxer, which is a moderately brachycephalic breed, has fewer common health problems directly related to its body shape than the extreme brachycephalic breeds investigated by previous VetCompass studies.
“This both suggests that less extreme brachycephalic conformation has less impact on health and also shows how disease patterns may vary considerably between breeds, supporting the value of breed-specific health data.”
The research was part funded by The Kennel Club Charitable Trust. The full paper is available online.