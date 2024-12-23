23 Dec 2024
RVC and Blue Cross research suggests nothing would stop nearly one in seven owners of extreme brachycephalic dogs from buying one.
Image © Kaja / Adobe Stock
A study has warned more needs to be done to tackle the “widespread normalisation” of signs of poor health in brachycephalic dogs.
A charity’s survey indicated “nothing” would stop nearly one in seven owners of extreme brachycephalic dogs from buying one and many believed it did not negatively impact on life expectancy.
The findings have been reported in a new paper from RVC and Blue Cross researchers, published in the Pets journal, which called for a broader approach to the problem.
Lead author Rowena Packer said: “The limited success of campaigns attempting to tackle the popularity of brachycephalic dogs is an increasing frustration of the animal welfare and veterinary sectors.
“This research highlights the widespread normalisation of signs of poor health in brachycephalic dogs.”
More than 2,000 UK dog owners took part in a survey conducted by Blue Cross researchers in 2022, the findings of which were analysed over recent months.
Almost half (964) owned non-brachycephalic dogs (N-BCs), with 706 classed as mild-moderate (M-BC) and 336 as extreme (E-BC).
Although factors including veterinary costs, health and welfare problems were identified as potential barriers to ownership, the paper found 13.7% of E-BC owners and 7.2% in each of the other two groups felt nothing would prevent them buying a flat-faced breed.
It also indicated that around a third (33.6%) of the E-BC group and 30.6% of M-BC owners believe brachycephaly did not negatively impact on lifespans, compared to 11.3% of N-BC owners.
But while traits such as laziness were also found to be more popular among brachycephalic owners, the paper insisted such owners should not be “written off” as unreachable.
However, it acknowledged that future interventions would require “a nuanced approach to avoid the backfire effect”.
Dr Packer said: “Future strategies to tackle the brachycephalic crisis must do more than presenting purely health-based data in generic public locations, and instead, positively offering possible alternate breeds, myth-busting false beliefs and leveraging human stories of brachycephalic owners to have greater impact.”
Blue Cross director of veterinary service, Paul Manktelow, added: “Through interventions such as information sharing in influential places, and myth busting around the normalisation of traits such as laziness and snoring, we can create meaningful change that will impact pets’ and owners’ lives positively.”