4 Sept 2026
Researchers based in Israel believe their latest published work could offer new clues about a condition commonly seen in brachycephalic breeds.
Image: Miri Shenhar
A distinctive eye condition in cats could be linked to the presence of two elements in affected tissues, scientists have suggested.
Researchers at an Israeli vet school believe their latest findings, published in the Veterinary Ophthalmology journal, could provide an important first step towards greater understanding of feline corneal sequestra.
The condition, which is indicated by a black or dark brown discolouration of the eye, can cause chronic discomfort and may require surgical intervention in some cases.
A research team at the Koret School of Veterinary Medicine, which is part of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, compared FCS samples from nine cats with control corneas from four cats euthanised for unrelated reasons.
Several of the elements for which tests were carried out using particle-induced x-ray emission techniques, including sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, sulphur and zinc, showed no statistically significant differences between the two groups.
But two elements, iron and bromine, were found in all the affected samples and none of the control corneas.
The paper said: “These findings suggest that sequestral tissue exhibits a distinct biochemical environment, potentially reflecting local inflammatory, oxidative, or degenerative processes associated with the development of this disease.”
The authors stressed they were not suggesting the findings proved the elements’ presence causes the condition and said the accumulations could occur once the cornea had been damaged.
But they argued the findings could open “a new direction for investigating how the disease develops and may ultimately help identify new diagnostic or therapeutic targets”.
They also called for further research to help establish where the elements come from and what role, if any, they play in the development of the disease.