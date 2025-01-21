21 Jan
Researchers hope newly published analysis of outcomes from operations to fit epicardial pacemakers (EPs) in cats will give vets greater confidence in recommending and performing the procedure.
The study, published in the Journal of American Veterinary Education, suggested the procedure could become “the method of choice” for ensuring appropriate artificial cardiac pacing.
The RVC-led analysis retrospectively examined the cases of 39 cats who were treated across four UK referral hospitals between July 2010 and December 2022.
Only three of the animals experienced intraoperative complications, while 14 faced post-surgical issues, including four that required further operations to repair faulty wires or a generator.
Meanwhile, owners that completed pre and post-surgery questionnaires reported “good improvement” in their pets’ general condition, with an average score of 9.3 out of a possible 10.
Although seven of the cats subsequently died from suspected or confirmed cardiac-related issues, the paper said it was “difficult to determined” whether that was linked directly to the EP or other factors, because of the retrospective nature of the study.
While similar research on dogs, published last summer, reported similarly favourable outcomes, the procedure has historically been less common among cats.
Matteo Rossanese, RVC co-head of soft tissue surgery, said he was “incredibly proud” of the work of the research team, which brought together clinicians from the college, the University of Liverpool, Langford Vets at the Bristol vet school and North Down Specialist Referrals in Surrey.
He added: “This study not only highlights the potential for significant improvements in quality of life for feline patients but also provides valuable evidence to guide clinicians in making confident decisions about this life-changing procedure.
“It has been a privilege to lead this study alongside a dedicated team of colleagues, and I hope these findings will encourage further advancements in veterinary cardiology.”