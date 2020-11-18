18 Nov 2020
Researchers hope the new genome model will be a resource that helps extend the use of precision medicine in feline veterinary care.
Image © Nennieinszweidrei / Pixabay
A new cat genome reference model developed by researchers at the University of Missouri and Texas A&M University could help improve feline health by uncovering new links between DNA mutations and feline disease.
In the study, published in PLOS Genetics and part-funded by Purina, researchers used the new genome as a reference guide to identify variations in DNA sequences from 54 cats that may explain the underlying cause of some diseases in domestic cats.
Among the novel variants, they discovered one mutation that linked feline dwarfism with a gene (UGDH) never before associated with dwarfism in any species.
Genetic mapping studies by Purina scientists provided foundational information for this re-sequencing effort.
These studies1,2 highlighted how much information was missing from the first sequenced feline genome and prompted Purina’s collaboration with other genomics researchers to create a more accurate new reference feline genome.
Researchers hope the new genome model will be a resource that helps extend the use of precision medicine in feline veterinary care.
With more accurate genetic information, scientists can develop more useful genetic screening tests, earlier disease detection, and treatment options with fewer side effects for cats and better health care outcomes.