Two-thirds of dogs had some hyperechoic material in the gall bladder lumen. Four dogs had biliary mucocele. Dogs with more than 25% of the gall bladder filled with sludge were significantly older than those with minimal sludge. Hyperadrenocorticism and hypothyroidism increased the likelihood of large amounts of gall bladder sludge, and more than 25% gall bladder sludge was associated with increased gall bladder volume. The authors believe this suggested gall bladder sludge affects gall bladder contractility.