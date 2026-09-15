Faecal IgA concentrations in the atopic dogs ranged from 0.05g/L to 5.28g/L, while in control dogs it ranged from 0.014g/L to 10.27g/L, with a difference between medians of 0.803g/L. Saliva IgA concentrations in the atopic dogs ranged from 0.02g/L to 2.55g/L compared with 0.0012g/L to 2.82g/L in the controls, with a difference in the medians of just 0.108g/L. Faecal and salivary IgA were not correlated with one another in either the atopic or the control populations, nor were they correlated with age in either population.