15 Oct 2020
“The message here is that it is perfectly natural to love the character and look of these breeds, but we need to think carefully about the lives these dogs live” – Dan O’Neill of the RVC.
New research from the RVC has revealed that flat-faced breeds – including Chihuahuas, pugs, French bulldogs and bulldogs – are generally less healthy than their non-brachycephalic counterparts.
The research, which has been published in Nature, supports general agreement by leading academics, UK breed clubs, veterinary organisations and welfare bodies that urgent intervention is needed, and that owners must “stop and think before buying a flat-faced dog”.
However, until now, limited reliable evidence has been available on the wider general health of flat-faced dogs across the spread of common disorders compared to other dogs.
Led by the RVC’s VetCompass programme, the research examined in detail the overall health of a random sample of 4,169 flat-faced dogs compared to 18,079 other types of dogs attending veterinary practices in the UK.
Among the 30 most common disorders overall across both groups, different levels of risk were found between the groups for 10 of them (33.33%).
Of these, flat-faced dogs had a higher risk of 8 disorders, whereas the dogs that were not flat-faced had a higher risk for only 2 disorders.
Corneal ulceration was the disorder with the highest risk in flat-faced dogs; these flat-faced dogs were eight times more likely to have the disease.
Other key findings included:
Dan O’Neill, senior lecturer at the RVC and author of the paper, said: “UK owners have fallen in love with certain flat-faced dog breeds, such as French bulldogs and pugs, over the past decade. Our new study may suggest one reason why: owners perceive the typical behaviours of these dogs as desirable.
“But our results also show these breeds have serious and common health issues. The message here is that it is perfectly natural to love the character and look of these breeds, but we need to think carefully about the lives these dogs live.”