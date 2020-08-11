11 Aug 2020
Results from Dogs Trust’s Generation Pup survey have shown one in four people bought their puppy at younger than eight weeks old.
One in four people bought their puppy before the advised age of eight weeks old, according to new findings from Dogs Trust’s Generation Pup dog welfare study.
The “cohort” study follows a generation of puppies during the course of their lifetime, to investigate how factors such as environment, social interaction, diet and exercise can impact their development in later life.
Early findings from 1,844 dogs that had been recruited to the study revealed that 25% of dog owners got their pups before they were eight weeks of age, contrary to advice that puppies should not leave their mothers before this age.
The study also found 8% of puppies were acquired without the owner having seen them alongside their mothers, which is also against the advice of UK veterinary organisations and dog welfare charities such as Dogs Trust.
Dogs Trust’s director of canine behaviour and research Rachel Casey said: “The recommendation that puppies spend at least eight weeks with their mothers before going off to their new homes is not always followed, as has been shown in this study.
“Through the Generation Pup study, we can investigate the impact that a range of factors – including acquisition before eight weeks of age – has on the long-term development of puppies.”
Dr Casey added: “Generation Pup is providing us with huge insights into the early stages of life for puppies and will help us understand how to better advise people who want to get a puppy responsibly, and make the best decisions for their long-term health and behaviour.
“The more puppies that are signed up to the study, the more we will discover about our four-legged friends.”
Toby Knowles, from the University of Bristol Veterinary School, is a member of the Generation Pup team.
He said: “We’re excited to be able to work with Dogs Trust as part of this groundbreaking study. These are the first of many more insightful findings that we hope will be revealed from Generation Pup.
“We echo the call from Dogs Trust for dog owners to consider joining the study if they have, or are soon to get, a new puppy. The greater the number of dogs – and the range of breeds – that take part, the more we can do to improve dogs’ lives.”
For more information, visit the Generation Pup website.