18 Jan 2024
Academics in Liverpool say a pioneering system of fluid sample analysis showed significant differences between dogs with the injury and those without.
Image © manushot / Adobe Stock
A new study has uncovered potential indicators of canine meniscal injury researchers believe could eventually provide a more accessible diagnostic tool.
The work by academics at the University of Liverpool is thought to be the first of its kind and has raised hopes that a new test could be developed to reduce the need for surgical diagnoses.
The study, published in the Journal of Small Animal Practice, examined synovial fluids collected from 154 dogs undergoing surgery for either cranial cruciate ligament rupture (CCLR) or medial patella luxation.
The samples were analysed using a technique known as nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy to look for any significant changes based on the individual dog’s injury status.
The paper reported that levels of mobile lipids were found to be significantly higher in samples from the dogs with meniscal injuries than from those without.
Lead author Christine Pye said: “Late meniscal injuries in dogs can be a challenge to diagnose in practice without surgical intervention, and the availability of a minimally invasive test by means of a joint tap to diagnose meniscal injuries would be very useful in these cases.
“Our study found increases in lipid particles in the synovial fluid of dogs with meniscal injuries compared to those without.
“Future studies to identify the exact lipid species involved could lead to a biomarker discovery for meniscal injuries in dogs with CCLR.”
The research was funded through the BSAVA PetSavers scheme, which is celebrating 50 years since its foundation as the Clinical Studies Trust Fund this year.
Miss Pye said: “We would like to thank BSAVA PetSavers for providing the funding for this research, without which this work would not have been possible.”