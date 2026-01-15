15 Jan 2026
Image: © Petra Richli / Adobe Stock
Scholars have called for further research on crossbred brachycephalic dogs’ health, welfare and temperament after a study revealed divided opinions toward crossbreeding them.
A study conducted by the RVC and funded by the RSPCA, Animal Welfare Foundation and Blue Cross saw researchers hold a national online survey to gauge public views on crossbreeding, both between brachycephalic and non-brachycephalic breeds, as well as wider attitudes to crossbreeding between non-brachycephalic breeds. Crossbreeding is being explored to reduce extreme traits, health issues and suffering in brachycephalic breeds.
The researchers surveyed 4,899 members of the UK public, comprised of current, former, prospective and non-dog owners. The most commonly perceived benefit of crossbreeding purebred brachycephalic and non-brachycephalic dogs was improved health, cited by 43% and 42.5% of non-brachycephalic and brachycephalic crossbreed owners respectively, and by 37.2% and 33.2% of non-brachycephalic and brachycephalic purebred owners.
Expected health gains related to breathing, less extreme facial conformation, and fewer eye, skin and dental issues, while less commonly perceived benefits included improved longevity and genetic diversity.
Crossbreed brachycephalic dog owners also cited better temperament and improved appearance as crossbreeding benefits more than other groups.
However, there were also concerns crossbreeding could cause health issues; 23.5% of purebred brachycephalic owners identified it is a drawback and 12.2% of them (as well as 13.1% of purebred non-brachycephalic owners) expressed concern over reduced predictability of appearance and temperament.
A significant proportion of purebred (34.4%) and crossbreed (28.3%) non-brachycephalic owners cited concerns that crossbreeding could worsen dog health overall by introducing harmful brachycephalic traits into non-brachycephalic breeds. Some respondents expressed a core ethical objection to human interference by crossing between pure breeds.
Senior author Rowena Packer said that “in reality, all purebred dogs are the product of human choices”, adding: “If we accept that humans already shape dog populations, then we also have a responsibility to do it better.
“Breeding for innately healthier body shapes and greater genetic diversity through carefully planned, evidence-based crossbreeding that prioritises health over appearance offers a practical opportunity to translate that responsibility into improved welfare.”
In terms of future ownership, just 16.6% of non-brachycephalic owners said they would consider a brachycephalic crossbreed – many of whom only if the dog were adopted from a rescue rather than purchased – while more than half of purebred (55.2%) and crossbred (51.8%) brachycephalic owners said they would consider a brachycephalic crossbreed.
Lauren Bennett, RSPCA’s scientific and policy officer for companion animals, said: “It is really positive to see that a key motivator for the acquisition of brachycephalic crossbreeds is improved health and increased genetic diversity.
“If greater evidence can be produced demonstrating that strategic crossbreeding is beneficial for health, welfare and temperament, more of the public may well then feel more confident in acquiring these dogs.”
Blue Cross’ head of public affairs, Becky Thwaites, added: “It is encouraging that this research suggests many potential puppy purchasers are accepting of outcrossing where there are clear health benefits for the dogs.”