23 Mar 2021
One of the biggest studies of its kind has shown that 1 in 14 UK dogs is overweight and has also identified which breeds are most prone to weight gain – with pugs topping the list.
A new study has shown that as many as 1 in 14 dogs is recorded by their vet as being overweight each year.
The study, which was led by the RVC’s VetCompass programme, also found that certain breeds were especially prone to weight gain, including pugs, beagles, golden retrievers and English springer spaniels.
In one of the largest ever studies using anonymised health records of veterinary surgeries to explore the obesity issue of dogs, 22,333 dogs’ health was followed for a year to identify that 1,580 were recorded as overweight.
As well as showing that specific breeds were at differing risk, the study also highlighted that being neutered and middle-aged were additionally associated with increasing chances of dogs being overweight.
Key findings are:
Camilla Pegram, VetCompass epidemiologist at the RVC and author of the paper, said: “This study has used the power of ’big data’ to robustly address the risk factors for obesity in dogs. Pugs, beagles and golden retrievers were at greatest risk of obesity compared with cross-breeds. As well as genetics, management style could, in part, drive these breed predispositions.
”While veterinary professionals and owners should focus efforts on obesity prevention strategies in all dogs, those identified at high risk – such as pugs, beagles and golden retrievers – may need a more targeted approach.”
Eleanor Raffan, associate lecturer in systems physiology at the University of Cambridge and co-author of the paper, added: “Where breed increases risk of a problem, it means genes are likely to be at least in part to blame and our previous work suggests that genetics drives a high appetite in some breeds.
”The bad news is that owners of food-obsessed dogs have to work much harder to keep their dogs at a healthy weight – the good news is that it can be done.”