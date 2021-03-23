In total, 7.1% dogs under veterinary care were recorded as overweight in a single year.

Eight breeds showed increased risk of overweight status compared with cross-bred dogs: pug (× 3.12) beagle (× 2.67) golden retriever (× 2.58) English springer spaniel (× 1.98) border terrier (× 1.72) Labrador retriever (× 1.70) cavalier King Charles spaniel (× 1.50) cocker spaniel (× 1.32)

Two breeds showed reduced risk of overweight status compared with cross-bred dogs: shih-tzu (× 0.53) German shepherd dog (× 0.55)

Dogs aged six to less than nine (years) had the highest risk of overweight status (× 2.99) compared with dogs less than three.

Neutered males had the highest risk (× 1.90) compared with entire females.

Insured dogs had 1.28 times the risk of overweight status compared with uninsured dogs.

Risk factors

Camilla Pegram, VetCompass epidemiologist at the RVC and author of the paper, said: “This study has used the power of ’big data’ to robustly address the risk factors for obesity in dogs. Pugs, beagles and golden retrievers were at greatest risk of obesity compared with cross-breeds. As well as genetics, management style could, in part, drive these breed predispositions.