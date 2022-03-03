3 Mar 2022
Puppy imports, designer cross-breeds and the closure of puppy classes identified as key differences in the early lives of puppies purchased in 2020, according to RVC research.
A study by the RVC has revealed puppies bought in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic were more likely to be cockapoos, Cavapoos or others not on The Kennel Club’s list of registered purebred dogs.
Many of the cohort were also more likely to already hold a pet passport at purchase, indicating likely import from Europe – perhaps illegally – as demand and prices for puppies in the pandemic soared.
Those behind The Pandemic Puppies study, the largest of its kind with data from 5,500 UK owners, hope it will help shape and improve future advice to members of the public about responsible puppy purchasing.
The study explored early socialisation, health and behaviour of puppies bought in 2020 versus those purchased in 2019.
Positive findings included many of the health and socialisation experiences did not vary significantly, which showed, the study authors said, many new owners were committed to their new pets despite the challenge of the pandemic.
Lockdown restrictions meant puppy training classes were scrapped, and puppies would not have been used to visitors to the home in their critical first 16 weeks. RVC researchers said this could lead to future behavioural issues among pandemic puppies, with enhanced support likely needed in the future from the veterinary profession.
Claire Brand, researcher in canine welfare at the RVC, said: “For many of us, life over the past two years changed in countless ways due to the pandemic. During periods of the tightest restrictions, our social experiences with others outside of the home environment were greatly impacted, including those with puppies bought during this period.
“Despite many owners’ concerted efforts to raise their puppies as well as possible, some puppies missed out on key experiences of puppyhood, such as going to puppy classes or experiencing visitors in their homes. This has potential consequences for the future behaviour of ‘pandemic puppies’ and so we encourage owners to seek out training and behaviour advice from accredited professionals so that these now adult dogs can learn to live happily in our post-lockdown world.”
A high number of pandemic puppies with a pet passport indicates, researchers said, the level puppies were imported, and many potentially from lower welfare sources.
Rowena Packer, lecturer in companion animal behaviour and welfare science, said: “The demand for puppies during the pandemic outstripped supply from legitimate, welfare-conscious sources.
“Our finding that pandemic puppies were more likely to be sold with a passport leads us to fear that some owners may have unknowingly supported the growing puppy import trade; lining the pockets of importers who care little for the welfare of puppies and their mothers.
Dr Packer added: “Attracted by this booming demand, unscrupulous breeders and puppy importers have cashed in by intensively breeding large numbers of puppies in poor conditions. These puppies are often then transported over long distances at a young age and without their mothers, to meet the UK’s demand.
“This has particularly been the case for popular breeds including designer cross-breeds like the cockapoo and Cavapoo, dachshunds and flat-faced breeds like the French bulldog.”
