19 Feb 2020
Researchers used a fluorescent dye to tag predetermined surfaces in a large teaching hospital, and, every 24 hours, the surfaces were tagged and assessed to determine if they had been cleaned.
Human and animal health could be being put at risk due to inadequate cleaning protocols in the veterinary hospital setting.
That was the headline finding of a study published in the Journal of Small Animal Practice that used fluorescent tagging for environmental surface cleaning surveillance at a large US veterinary hospital.
Researchers used a fluorescent dye to tag predetermined surfaces in a large teaching hospital. The dye was invisible to the naked eye, but fluoresced under a blacklight (UV-A source) and could be easily removed by regular cleaning.
Every 24 hours, the surfaces were tagged and then assessed after tag placement to determine whether they had been cleaned, with tagging and assessment taking place during non-peak hours in an attempt to eliminate observer bias.
The study ran for a period of 5.5 weeks between June and July 2014, with a total of 4,984 surfaces tagged and assessed.
Another piece of research has shown 8 out of 10 vet practitioners are unaware of important infection prevention measures.
In research conducted at London Vet Show 2019, Miele Professional found more than 8 out of 10 respondents had not heard of the Water Regulations Advisory Scheme (WRAS) – a scheme that helps veterinary practices comply with The Water Supply (Water Fittings) Regulations (1999).
These include a veterinary practice’s legal obligations to ensure any fluid presenting a serious health hazard – such as faecal material, harmful bacteria and pathogens – does not contaminate the main water supply.