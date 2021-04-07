7 Apr
Two-thirds of mobile phones and tablets contaminated with staphylococci, including strains resistant to vancomycin and oxacillin.
A study has found 68% of mobile phones and tablets used by veterinary staff were contaminated with staphylococci – including vancomycin and oxacillin-resistant strains.
In a Journal of Small Animal Practice (JSAP) study called “Staphylococcal bacterial contamination of portable electronic devices in a large veterinary hospital”, samples were taken from the screen and buttons on personal electronic devices (PEDs) of staff working with feline and canine patients.
Staff were also asked to complete a questionnaire on the frequency of PED use and PED cleaning protocols.
The study’s aim was to determine the prevalence of staphylococcal contamination of PEDs in a veterinary hospital, and identify the source and pathogenesis of cultured strains. The cultures were tested for resistance to oxacillin and vancomycin.
Georgia Vinall, corresponding author for the paper, said: “Useable swab samples were taken from 47 devices; Staphylococcus species were cultured from 68% of PEDs with a median of 10 colonies grown per device. Vancomycin-resistant Staphylococcus species were found on 36% of devices, while oxacillin-resistant Staphylococcus was cultured from 2% of devices.
“DNA sequencing identified three Staphylococcus species – S capitis, S epidermidis and S hominis – which are most likely associated with humans as either sources or transmission vectors.”
Ms Vinall added: “The results of the survey indicate that 96% of staff had a PED that they used in the hospital environment, of which 85% use their device every day.
“Despite the high usage of PEDs in the hospital environment, only 6% of staff cleaned their device daily, with 33% of staff cleaning their PED less than weekly. Furthermore, only 54% of staff cleaned their device with a disinfectant.”