11 Oct 2021
Researchers found that orally administered hyaluronic acid significantly improved biomarkers of OA in dogs that received the supplement post-surgery.
Image © Derek Sears / Unsplash
A new study has found that administering hyaluronic acid (HA) improved biomarkers for OA in dogs following cranial cruciate ligament rupture surgery.
Research published in Animals, opens up possibilities for the development of novel animal health solutions to manage the condition.
Spanish firm Bioiberica carried out a randomised, double-blind clinical study, conducted in 55 dogs, set out to evaluate the effect of orally administered HA on synovial fluid concentrations of several selected biomarkers.
At the beginning of the study, animals undergoing tibial tuberosity advancement surgery were divided into two groups – a control group that was given a placebo, and a group that received orally administered HA for 10 weeks.
Synovial fluid samples were obtained before surgery and at 10 weeks postoperatively to measure concentrations of HA, haptoglobin, nitric oxide and paraoxonase-1 (PON-1).
Researchers found that orally administered HA significantly improved biomarkers of OA in dogs that received the supplement – after 10 weeks a significant increase in HA concentration in the synovial fluid and a decrease in PON-1 concentrations compared to baseline were seen.
HA concentration decreased in the placebo group over time. Researchers believe the positive changes in biomarkers of OA as a result of postoperative oral administration of HA may represent a significant breakthrough in the management of joint health in dogs, and potentially other animals.
Sergi Segarra, research and development project manager at Bioiberica, said: “OA is a common joint disorder in dogs – especially larger breeds and older dogs – that progressively produces biochemical, structural, mechanical and functional changes in the synovial joints.
“HA is well-known to support joint health in animals with OA. But it is usually injected to manage the condition, which requires a skilled professional to administer the dose.
“The Animals study is a significant milestone in this area of research because it indicates that orally administered HA may be beneficial too – highlighting the potential for joint conditions to be managed more easily in companion animals, particularly dogs.”