15 May 2020
FarmComm study goes live seeking input from farmers about how vets can work with them in areas of non-emergency work as COVID-19 social distancing continues.
Image: Périg Morisse / Adobe Stock
A study has been launched asking farmers how they would prefer to maintain valuable communication with their vets in the socially distanced present and future.
Boehringer Ingelheim has launched FarmComm, a survey it is sending directly to UK farmers to gauge how they want to maintain future dialogue with vets, particularly on non-emergency or preventive health issues.
The FarmComm study acknowledges successful farming relies on close contact between farm animal keepers and their advisors, and that they might struggle without it at a time when they need it the most.
Matt Yarnall, senior brand manager for Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “With routine visits, practice meetings, herd or flock health planning sessions and farming shows and exhibitions all on hold, how vets work with their clients is subject to change on a scale never seen before.
“The study is striving to understand what methods of working going forward may work, what won’t work and how people want to work. Following analysis and interpretation, these findings will be shared with vets as we all move together into new and different times.”
Vets are being urged to point farming clients towards the survey to help shape how the two parties work together in the future.
The survey and a link to its terms and conditions is online now.