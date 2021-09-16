16 Sept 2021
The study looked at liver tissue samples submitted to a commercial veterinary laboratory, with 4,584 histopathology reports of canine liver tissue included in analysis.
The first study documenting the histopathological frequency of hepatobiliary diseases in dogs has been published.
Researchers hope the study, in the Journal of Small Animal Practice (JSAP), will further develop vets’ understanding of liver disease in dogs and how it varies from breed to breed.
The study, titled “Histopathological frequency of canine hepatobiliary disease in the United Kingdom”, looked at liver tissue samples submitted to a commercial veterinary laboratory.
Yuvani Bandara, corresponding author for the paper, said: “This is the first study to report the histopathological frequency of hepatobiliary diseases and to identify possible breed predispositions in a large cohort of dogs in the UK.
“Despite multivariable analysis not being performed to account for confounding factors, we hope this information informs and supports future investigations for hepatic disease in particular breeds and potential predispositions.”
JSAP editor Nicola Di Girolamo added: “By increasing knowledge of the varying histopathological frequencies of different canine hepatobiliary diseases in the UK and by providing data on breed predispositions, this study may help assist in increasing a veterinary surgeon’s index of suspicion of a particular liver disease.
“This may be particularly important in cases where a biopsy-confirmed diagnosis cannot be obtained.”