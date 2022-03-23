23 Mar 2022
Dr Paterson, currently chairperson of the college’s education committee, will become junior vice-president if re-elected in current election cycle.
Sue Paterson.
The RCVS has voted on changes to its officer team and appointed new committee chairs.
Sue Paterson will be confirmed as junior vice-president for 2022-23, should she be successful in the current RCVS council elections at the RCVS’ annual meeting on 8 July.
Dr Paterson, who has been on council since 2014 and is its education committee chairperson, has also been elected chair of the advancement of the professions committee, replacing Mandisa Green, who is stepping down from council at the annual meeting.
Current junior vice-president Melissa Donald was elected to become president for 2022-23, with current president Kate Richards moving to the senior vice-president role. Niall Connell was re-elected as treasurer for a further year.
Dr Richards will replace Dr Paterson as chairperson of the education committee after July, while Linda Belton was elected to chair the standards committee, replacing Dr Donald as she embarks on her presidential year.
All positions will be confirmed at the annual meeting taking place at One Great George Street, Westminster from 11am on 8 July.