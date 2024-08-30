30 Aug 2024
Clinicians are being encouraged to book their places at a summit this autumn examining issues of patient safety and how to improve it.
Image: VetLed / Facebook
Veterinary professionals are being encouraged to “reframe error” by taking part in a conference on the topic this autumn.
Places are now available for the third annual Veterinary Patient Safety Summit, which will take place at the Harper and Keele Veterinary School on 11 October.
The theme of this year’s event is “Beyond error: cultivating a culture of patient safety” and organisers from VetLed say they want to promote the idea of error as a learning opportunity, rather than a cause for judgement of others.
VetLed community lead Hannah Godfrey said: “We all make mistakes – we’re performing skilled tasks in busy, complex environments, and making mistakes is part of being human.
“But what if making a mistake didn’t mean being taken over by guilt and shame and feeling isolated from the rest of the team? Let’s reframe error, focusing on new ways to think, feel, and do.”
Topics on the agenda for the event include:
● latest research on human factors and patient safety
● collective practice response to errors
● the distinction between incident reporting and continuous improvement systems
Dr Godfrey added: “Changing the narrative so that we work through errors as a practice, with standard procedures, helpful language and a focus on looking after people after an adverse event, is essential for improving patient safety and creating a culture of growth and gentle curiosity.”
Tickets for the summit are available from www.vetled.co.uk/vpss-2024