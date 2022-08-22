22 Aug 2022
A former Cambridge vet school dean is leading the new programme at the University of Nicosia.
Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus. Image: A.Savin / Wikimedia Commons
Would-be vets considering where to train are being given the chance to study in the sunshine following the launch of a new degree programme in Cyprus.
The course is being offered by a new vet school set up at the University of Nicosia, which said it will meet the requirements of regulatory bodies in the UK, continental Europe and North America.
The programme’s director is Michael Herrtage, a former dean of the University of Cambridge Veterinary School and an emeritus professor of small animal medicine.
In a message on the university’s website, Prof Herrtage wrote: “Graduates will acquire the knowledge and skills for lifelong learning, enabling them to continue their professional development throughout their careers in whatever avenue of veterinary medicine they choose to follow.
“The development of practical skills, involving animals and communication skills with owners, begins early in the course and will progress throughout the first four years of the course, leading to a clinically immersed final year where students will engage in veterinary practice under direct supervision of veterinarians in all disciplines and at all levels of care.”
The launch of the vet school programme follows the establishment of the university’s medical school in 2011.
The university said it will meet the requirements of the RCVS, as well as the American Veterinary Medical Association, the European Association of Establishments for Veterinary Education and the World Organisation for Animal Health.
Details are available online.