BSAVA was represented by past and new president, Julian Hoad; by his predecessor, Mark Johnston; and by BSAVA’s honorary secretary, Krista Arnold. Other UK delegates that had made the long journey included social media influencer Cat the Vet; canine osteoarthritis advocate Hannah Capon, who was this year’s recipient of the WSAVA Companion Animal Welfare Award; and the author, a past-president of the Federation of European Companion Animal Veterinary Associations (FECAVA). This year’s WSAVA International Award for Scientific Achievement went to the RVC’s former head of neurology, Holger Volk, who unfortunately was not able to attend the event.