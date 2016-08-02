Hypoaminoacidaemia develops secondarily to the catabolic gluconeogenic effects of excessive glucagon. The amino acids, histidine and lysine are essential for the continuous growth in the stratum granulosum of the epidermis. Therefore, the epidermis is susceptible to amino acid deficiency. This theory is supported by human cases in which the pancreatic tumour has been removed and the skin lesions have resolved – and the fact that with the use of somatostatin analogues, which decrease the excretion of glucagon, clinical signs have also resolved.