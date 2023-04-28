28 Apr 2023
The Purina Institute will host a session examining the issues around the use of supplements, and how to explain recommendations to clients, next week.
Vets are to be offered advice on how to make supplement recommendations to pet owners during a free webinar event next week.
The session, “Evidence-based selection of supplements in clinical practice”, is being hosted by the Purina Institute next Tuesday 2 May, from 6pm UK time.
The event has been arranged in response to the growth of the pet supplement market in recent years and the challenges that professionals face in evaluating their effectiveness.
Small animal nutrition and internal medicine experts Marge Chandler and Michael Lappin will discuss the issues with selecting supplements, as well as offering advice on how to explain their recommendations to clients.
Daniel Rodes Moltó, from the Purina Institute, said: “Vets need to be confident in navigating conversations with clients about supplements in a way that encourages them to understand and comply with their recommendations.
“We are pleased to offer this interactive webinar on how to evaluate and select supplements using an evidence-based approach in a non-promotional setting.
“Webinar attendees are welcome to submit questions for our speakers in advance and to ask questions during the live event, which promises to be an enjoyable and lively session supporting the aim of improving the lives of pets.”
More information about the session is available here.