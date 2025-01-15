15 January 2025
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a growing threat to modern human and veterinary healthcare and this one-health problem requires concerted effort across the animal health sector.
Nonetheless, for busy small animal vet practices it can be difficult to find species-specific advice to support clinical teams to review best practice or to provide focused guidance for younger vets dealing with a variety of bacterial infection presentations in a clinical setting for the first time.
Krka has partnered with Prof Tim Nuttall, a globally recognised veterinary specialist in antimicrobial resistance, to produce a practical four-part guide to support companion animal practices to Replace, Reduce and Refine antimicrobial use.
This companion animal series provides practical tips on antibiotic best practice
This four-part series covers key topics to review best practice:
Our partner expert for the series is Prof Tim Nuttall, head of dermatology at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies. Tim is a globally recognised veterinary specialist in dermatology, canine atopic dermatitis and antimicrobial resistance.
Krka provides a range of antimicrobial treatments for companion animal care if and when required. Our most recent range addition is Cladaxxa, which delivers proven antibacterial efficacy for the targeted treatment of respiratory, digestive, urinary, skin and dental infections.
Cladaxxa is presented in a flavoured and chewable tablet combining amoxicillin and clavulanic acid (see SPC for full details). Designed for use in dogs and cats for antibiotic treatment plans when clinical experience, supported by sensitivity testing of the causal organism, indicates amoxicillin / clavulanic acid as the drug of choice.
