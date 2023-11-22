22 Nov 2023
Cats Protection welcomes government move for outright ban as part of the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill.
Image: Klaus with K/Wikimedia Commons.
The UK’s largest cat charity, which has been campaigning for more than a decade for a ban, says measures to outlaw the use of snares and traps in Scotland will be a “huge leap forward” for animal welfare.
Measures to ban the devices in Scotland are part of the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill going through The Scottish Parliament.
Cats Protection’s advocacy and government relations officer for Scotland, Alice Palombo, said: “Snares are incredibly cruel and inhumane, causing immense suffering to any animal they capture. Many animals die slow, painful deaths after being caught and the ones that do survive may suffer life-changing injuries.
“We’ve heard of horrific cases of pet cats, feral cats and other species suffering unimaginable pain having been trapped in a snare. Regardless of whether they are the target species or any other animal, no animal deserves to suffer the agony of dying trapped in a snare.”
Ms Palombo added: “The proposed ban on snares in Scotland is a huge leap forward for animal welfare and will save countless animals from suffering. This ban recognises that humane alternatives to snares are available, and therefore snares have no place in our society.”
Snares and glue traps were banned in Wales last month under the Agriculture (Wales) Bill and Cats Protection will continue to campaign for the rest of the UK to follow suit.
To find out more about Cats Protection’s campaign for a ban on snares and similar devices, visit its website.