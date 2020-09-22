22 Sept 2020
Edinburgh-based laboratory has seen record number of owners seeking blood tests as UK prepares for no-deal EU exit.
Shirley and Alan Firth with Indie.
Owners have been seeking pet blood tests for immunity to rabies in record numbers to ensure they can travel to the EU in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
Biobest, the biggest tester of the rabies antibody in the UK, has seen a surge in demand for tests in the past two years.
In 2019 and so far in 2020, Biobest’s labs at the Edinburgh Technopole in Penicuik have tested samples from 59,706 cats and dogs – more than double the 24,608 in the preceding two years.
Biobest attributes the increase to owners preparing for a hard exit from the EU with no deal in place, and uncertainty over the rules Europe could impose on pets travelling abroad.
In the event of no deal, the UK would be an unlisted third country and pet owners would need to prove animals are effectively vaccinated against rabies before travelling with them to EU countries.
This would require a blood titre test to demonstrate sufficient levels of rabies antibody, with these needing to be carried out at least 30 days after an initial rabies vaccination.
Biobest first noted a spike in tests in early 2019, when the Government lost three votes on the Brexit deal and shortly after Defra issued advice on pet travel. In March last year, it tested 6,249 samples – the highest number in a month and six times higher than March 2018.
Biobest director Paul Burr said: “Pet owners have been preparing for two years in case of a no deal as it is unclear what rules Europe will impose on the UK. We have to assume the UK will be a third country, so a blood test after the vaccination will be required.
“When the UK leaves the EU, our results will still be valid for pet travel, as Biobest will become an EU-recognised laboratory that is outside the EU. Our test results are valid now and will be valid in the future after Brexit.”
Shirley and Alan Firth, from Tranent, East Lothian, are retired and plan to take eight-year-old chocolate Labrador retriever Indie to France to visit their son. They are also considering a permanent move to La Rochelle.
Indie had a rabies vaccination at Dunedin Vets, Tranent, and a sample was sent to Biobest.
Mrs Firth said: “Deciding if we are going to have a holiday home in La Rochelle or if we will make it a permanent home is a long process, but we thought before we made any decisions we would have Indie vaccinated.”