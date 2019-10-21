Cola et al3 described the anatomic locations and treatments of vegetal foreign bodies in 10 cats, for which surgical removal was required. In 4 cases the foreign bodies were in the thoracic cavity, in 2 cases in the retroperitoneal space and, in 1 case, in the para-tracheal region. These were all diagnosed by ultrasound examination. However, 2 cases were found in the perineum or penile urethra and 1 in the peritoneum, which were diagnosed by surgical exploration.