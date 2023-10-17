In both cats and dogs, the approach for a TECA is the same: a probe is inserted in the vertical canal and the skin incised over the probe from the external acoustic meatus to the level of the horizontal canal. A horizontal incision is then made at the top of the vertical incision and extended round the top of the external auditory meatus and to the base of the pinna cutting through the auricular cartilage. The soft tissue is then dissected around the vertical and horizontal canal to release the external ear from the surrounding musculature and lift it away from the head, taking care not to damage the facial nerve; the complete vertical and horizontal ear canal can then be severed at the level of the tympanum and removed.