23 Jul 2020
Onemytis 2 is described by distributor Excel Lasers as faster and more compact than the original, while using the same gas ionisation technology to allow for a wide range of procedures.
An electrosurgical instrument that is “changing the face of soft tissue surgery” is now available in the UK in an updated version.
First launched in Italy in 2014, Onemytis went on to become widely used in Europe, particularly for ear, nose and throat surgery; ophthalmology; dermatology; and for most oncological surgeries.
It uses Airplasma technology, which works by gas (air) ionisation to perform a wide range of surgical procedures with high levels of precision at low temperatures.
The latest model, Onemytis 2, is now available in the UK, and is described by distributor Excel Lasers as being even faster and more compact than the original.
It also features specialist accessories for endoscopic and laparoscopic surgery, and can be easily upgraded as new software and accessories become available.
Key features of use include:
It also operates at a maximum temperature of 50°C – much lower than in conventional electrosurgery.
Julian Hoad, clinical director at Crossways Veterinary Group, has been using his Onemytis for four years and is a big advocate of the technology.
He said: “There is something rather magical about using the Onemytis: the surgical precision is better than using a scalpel because you do not need to apply pressure to cut the tissue – it simply divides as the top approaches half a mm from the tissue.
“The haemostat effect of the air plasma ensures the capillaries do not bleed, so you get a lovely blood-free surgical field.
Dr Hoad added: “In short, I still enjoy using the Onemytis for its speed, precision and haemostasis. I’m sure I am not yet using it to its full capacity, and I shall look forward to finding more uses and applications for it.”
To find out more, visit the Excel Lasers website.