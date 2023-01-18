18 Jan 2023
A new project will explore other factors that may contribute to the problem, which experts fear is not being overcome.
Image © likoper / Adobe Stock
A new study has been launched to examine environmental factors that may contribute to the problem of antibiotic resistance.
Researchers, led by the University of Surrey, will examine scientific work published over more than 30 years to find areas of limited activity and knowledge.
The 18-month programme is being funded by the One Health European Joint Project and academics hope it will make a big difference for animal, environmental and human health.
Iñaki Deza-Cruz, a lecturer in veterinary public health at Surrey’s vet school, said: “We are not winning the fight against antibiotic resistance; that is obvious.
“To win, we need to fill gaps in our knowledge and learn more about environmental factors affecting antibiotic resistance.
“The only way to do this is by setting out what we already know so that we can begin finding out more, which will help us win this battle.”
The research group will consider all scientific papers published in the area since 1990 to develop a systematic evidence map to identify gaps in existing knowledge.
An initial paper setting out that process, co-authored with experts from the UK Health Security Agency, the University of Nottingham, plus institutions in Austria, Ireland and Portugal, has already been published in the journal Environment International.
Brian Gardner, research fellow in computational biology at Surrey’s vet school, said the work was “absolutely crucial” because of the diversity of the evidence available.
Giovanni Lo Iacono, senior lecturer in biostatistics and epidemiology, added: “The World Health Organization has declared antimicrobial resistance as one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity.
“The danger of it cannot be underestimated, as it limits treatment options for those who need it most and means that certain infections can become uncontrollable.”