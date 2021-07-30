30 Jul 2021
Week-long residential event starts next week (2 August) and is aimed at helping new graduates develop the core skills they need before entering the workplace.
A summer camp hosted by the University of Surrey is set to get underway in August to help newly graduated vets develop their skills.
Starting on 2 August, the University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine will run the week-long residential event in a practice environment where young graduates will have a chance to gain experience in an operating theatre.
CVS is sponsoring the residential event that is part of the vet school’s new graduate programme, intended to help young vets develop core skills before entering the workplace.
The camp’s itinerary includes a week of residential training and a week in a practice environment, during which graduates will gain experience in the operating theatre – plus the opportunity to socialise through a variety of activities, including a formal dinner.
Chris Proudman, head of the University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine, said: “We are delighted to offer new graduates from across the country the opportunity to join us at Surrey to learn from leaders in their field.
“This is a great example of the successful collaboration between our vet school and CVS. Together we are committed to assisting new graduates make a smooth transition from university to practice and setting them up for successful clinical careers.”
John Innes, who chairs the RCVS fellowship board, added: “This year we are welcoming more new graduates than ever before to CVS; it is fantastic to partner with the team at Surrey to provide this valuable opportunity for our new colleagues. Attendees will further their practical veterinary experience while developing vocational and interpersonal skills, too.
“I am confident that our new graduates will benefit greatly – both personally and professionally – from our summer camp as they transition into practice life.”