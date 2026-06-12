12 Jun 2026
Surrey veterinary neurologist receives MBE honour
Clare Rusbridge praised the pets and people who have supported her work following her royal recognition.
University of Surrey professor Clare Rusbridge received an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours.
A leading veterinary neurologist has thanked the pets and people who supported the work that has now been recognised with an MBE.
University of Surrey professor Clare Rusbridge said she was “deeply honoured” by the award in the King’s Birthday Honours List published tonight (12 June).
She added: “Improving the neurological health and welfare of companion animals has been my life’s work, whether through clinical care, research, education or advocacy.
“One of the most rewarding aspects of this work has been helping to make specialist knowledge more accessible, not only for veterinary professionals but also for pet owners, who are often navigating complex and distressing conditions with little support.
“Pets are central members of our families, and they deserve compassionate, evidence-based care.
“I am especially grateful to the charities, colleagues, students, clients, owners and most of all the pets that have shared this journey and helped drive progress in improving the lives of affected animals.”
Wear Referrals
An author of more than 160 academic papers and book chapters, Prof Rusbridge combines her work at Surrey with a role as senior neurologist with the Linneaus-owned Wear Referrals in County Durham.
She additionally serves as a specialist advisor to the charity StreetVet and a patron to both Cure4DM, which supports research and awareness of degenerative myelopathy in dogs, and Cavalier Matters which supports dogs affected by Chiari-like malformation and syringomyelia.
She is also a trustee of the Dog Breeding Reform Group and shares educational resources with both clinicians and the public through platforms including her own NeuroVet YouTube channel.
Congratulations
Surrey’s interim pro-vice chancellor Roberto La Ragione said: “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Clare on this tremendous honour.
“Throughout her career, she has proved time and time again her dedication to the veterinary profession, and her commitment to advancing knowledge in her field is truly inspiring.
“This well-deserved honour is a testament to Clare and all her hard work and dedication.”