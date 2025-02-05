5 Feb
Thousands of owners have already shared their experiences, but thousands more are still being sought.
Veterinary and welfare groups have urged dog owners to share their experiences of canine heart disease to help shape future research into the topic among pedigree breeds.
The plea was made as The Kennel Club and Veterinary Cardiovascular Society (VCS) launched a new series of webinars for owners and breeders, the first of which takes place next week.
Although around 6,000 people have taken the groups’ online survey so far, officials are hoping to attract 10,000 submissions in all.
A spokesperson for The Kennel Club said: “The development of heart disease in dogs is influenced by various factors, including age, genetics, lifestyle, and other health conditions.
“While it is not fully understood how heart disease is inherited in the majority of dogs, it involves multiple different genes and environmental factors, and the hereditary component of heart disease is part of ongoing research.
“The results [of the survey] will be used to direct new research to areas requiring further attention.”
The first of the webinar series is due to take place next Wednesday (12 February), from 7pm, where specialist veterinary cardiologist Hannah Stephenson will provide an introduction to both congenital and acquired heart disease. Registration is open here.