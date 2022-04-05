5 Apr 2022
Survey carried out on behalf of Vets4Pets shows one in four cat and dog owners don’t realise their pet can develop the condition, while half would not be confident spotting the early signs.
Huw Stacey.
More than a quarter of all cat and dog owners are unaware their pet can develop cognitive dysfunction syndrome.
A survey commissioned for Vets4Pets as part of a wider campaign to raise consumer awareness of the condition and improve early detection also found half of respondents would not be confident identifying early indicators of it, which include confusion, anxiety, restlessness and a decreased desire to play. A total of 62% said they would put significant behavioural changes in their pet down to getting old.
Three in five of the 2,000 survey respondents admitted they would find it difficult to understand the signs for when it was time to take their pet to the vet.
Huw Stacey, director of clinical services at Vets4Pets, said: “It is only natural that many pet owners can have apprehensions about bringing their pet along to the vets, which is just a testament to how much they care. But this is also why it’s incredibly important that we, as an industry, have the expertise and training needed to properly support pet owners with this diagnosis.
“As part of our commitment to the well-being of pets, we not only want to help pet owners feel more confident in knowing what symptoms to look out for, but also to enable the entire industry to access the latest insights into early detection and proper management of the condition.
“Our ultimate goal is to help educate vets and nurses across the nation, and empower them in their decision making when diagnosing elderly pets, as well as helping pet owners to care for their pets so they live a longer, healthier and happier life.”
As part of a campaign to increase awareness of the condition and share information with the profession, Vets4Pets has sponsored a webinar from Sarah Heath, RCVS and European veterinary specialist in behavioural medicine.
Topics include ways the veterinary profession can improve the detection of the condition, allowing them to offer practical advice and support for senior pets. The webinar is available online.