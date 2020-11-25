25 Nov 2020
Almost half of new puppy buyers have not budgeted for care of their pets, according to key findings.
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A survey has highlighted concerns about the ability of new puppy owners to care for their dogs in the long-term.
Many in the UK have taken on a dog for the first time during the continuing pandemic, but the survey by Tailwise – a puppy matching service between prospective owners and responsible breeders – has revealed a number of concerns.
Key findings in the survey of 1,000 new dog owners include:
The figures also showed 36% found owning a puppy was more expensive and 46% more time-consuming than they had thought it would be. One in three (29%) had never owned a dog before.
Beverley Cuddy – editor of Dogs Today and animal welfare campaigner, who recently joined Tailwise – said: “It’s so hard to budget for the future in even an average year, but COVID means we’re all into the unknown. But prospective pet owners need to look ahead as the cost of a dog is much more than the purchase price.
“You may be locked down and possibly furloughed, which may seem a perfect time to train a puppy, but there is no NHS for dogs so you will need very good pet insurance or substantial savings for many years to come.
“Good breeders want to be sure new families are ready to commit. They want their pups to go to forever homes – because they love them altruistically. Exposure to a profit-led breeder can result in buying the wrong dog, from the wrong person, at the wrong time.”