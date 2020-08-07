7 Aug 2020
“It’s amazing to see that so many rabbits are living happier and healthier lives as a result of lockdown” – Suzanne Moyes of Burgess Pet Care.
Image: © besjunior / Adobe Stock
In advance of this year’s virtual Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW) campaign, new research has shown the positive impact of lockdown on the UK’s pet rabbit population.
This year’s event, which begins on 10 August, will aim to help educate owners on how they can provide better levels of care for their rabbits.
New research published by Burgess Pet Care, the organiser of RAW, has found that rabbits – widely regarded as the UK’s most neglected pet – have been living happier and healthier lives as a result of lockdown.
The Pets in Lockdown survey heard from hundreds of pet owners across the UK and found 88% of rabbit owners have been spending more time playing with their rabbits throughout lockdown, while 99% of rabbit owners said they enjoyed the extra time they’ve been able to spend with their animals.
Many rabbit owners have also been using their spare time during lockdown to treat their animals and enhance their quality of life.
More than a quarter (26%) of rabbit owners have spent more money on improving their rabbits’ accommodation during lockdown, and 47% of owners said they had splashed out more money on toys and boredom breakers to keep their rabbits stimulated.
Suzanne Moyes, of Burgess Pet Care, said: “Veterinary research consistently shows rabbits as being one of the UK’s most neglected pets, so it’s amazing to see that so many rabbits are living happier and healthier lives as a result of lockdown.
“In addition to ensuring their rabbits are kept in pairs and have constant access to high-quality feeding hay, it’s a positive sign that rabbit owners are making all of the right moves to address poor-quality accommodation and lack of regular interaction.”
Dr Moyes added: “Rabbits make fantastic pets, but it’s important for vets to continue their hard work educating rabbit owners on how to provide the highest standards of care.
“While social distancing measures mean we’ve had to take a digital approach for this year’s RAW campaign, vets can access everything they need to take part in this year’s virtual festival and host their own digital events by downloading their free vet packs from the RAW website.”
RAW was created by Burgess Pet Care 14 years ago and this year’s campaign will take place digitally as a two-week virtual festival, featuring live Q&As and educational videos from the UK’s leading animal welfare organisations and charities.
All content is free and can be accessed through the RAW Facebook page.
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