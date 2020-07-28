28 Jul 2020
Findings suggest more than 10% of owners have bought fake medications for their pet after being duped online.
Image © Stanislau_V / Adobe Stock
A new survey has suggested more than 1 in 10 owners are unknowingly buying fake medicines for their pets online*.
The survey – conducted by Seresto flea and tick control collar with 2,000 pet owners – also highlighted a further 12% of owners who believed they may have received fake pet medicines, but had not reported the fact.
Key findings were:
TV vet Rory Cowlam, on behalf of Seresto, said: “It saddens me there are those out there looking to take advantage of pet owners who are really just trying to take the best care of their pets.
“It is so important to think carefully about where you buy your pet medicines, and always check the retailer is accredited. Visiting the brand’s own website to find out where to buy safely is always a good idea.”
*Based on an independent survey of 2,000 UK dog and cat owners who have purchased a parasite treatment outside of the vet and online in the past 12 months, July 2020.