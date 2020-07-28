1 in 10 pet owners have been conned into buying fake pet medicine.

87% of pet owners have purchased pet medicine from sites that have been known to sell counterfeit medicine.

62% of pet owners can’t even tell the difference, primarily due to tactics used by illegal traders.

The VMD has removed more than 500 veterinary medicine listings from online marketplaces since April 2020.

Good idea

TV vet Rory Cowlam, on behalf of Seresto, said: “It saddens me there are those out there looking to take advantage of pet owners who are really just trying to take the best care of their pets.