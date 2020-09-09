9 Sept 2020
Ceva Animal Health is carrying out survey of vets’ opinions on packaging and environment, including perceptions on farmers disposing of empty glass and plastic pharmaceutical vials.
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A survey has been launched to find out livestock and mixed practice vets’ views on pharmaceutical packaging.
Ceva Animal Health has created a three-minute survey that it hopes will allow it to understand current attitudes to packaging to help drive improvements across the sector.
It is particularly trying to find out how vets perceive farmers are disposing of empty glass and plastic pharmaceutical vials.
Five participating vets’ names will be picked at random to win a £20 Amazon voucher in a prize draw.
Peter Keyte, ruminant business unit manager at Ceva Animal Health, said: “Following discussions with both UK vets and farmers, we believe that there is some confusion around the disposal of pharmaceutical waste – both on farm and from the vet clinic.
“The survey will give us an insight into what is happening to pharmaceutical waste on farms and help us to drive improvements across the industry.”
Ceva Animal Health trademarked innovative vials, called Ceva Layered Anti Shatter (CLAS), in 2007 and said it was continuing to invest in the technology for livestock injectables, such as NSAIDs and antibiotics.
These include Zeleris, Florkem and Vetrimoxin, with Ketofen available in CLAS vials later in 2020 and other products in the range from 2021.