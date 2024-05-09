9 May 2024
Burgess Pet Care’s census reveals top five reasons why keepers take their rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, rats and gerbils to the vet.
Image: Burgess
A survey has revealed that gut stasis and respiratory problems are some of the biggest concerns among UK small pet owners.
The first Burgess Pet Care’s Great British Small Animal Census polled more than 6,500 owners to provide what the company has described as a detailed snapshot into the UK’s small animal care trends.
Health issues remain the primary reason for vet visits for rabbits and guinea pigs in the UK, with gut stasis the most common issue, followed by dental problems, digestive issues, respiratory issues and infections.
A total of 35% of visits were reactive, but 65.9% of rabbits had at least one appointment a year, whereas less than a quarter of the second most popular species, guinea pigs, went to the vets annually.
The census found 76% of owners did not have pet insurance, though 34% of rabbit owners held it, compared to less than 9% of those with guinea pigs.
Results also showed that almost 88% of rabbits and ferrets are vaccinated, with 83% of rabbits neutered.
In-house vet at Burgess Suzanne Moyes said: “We’re very excited by the findings of the study; we know so very many loving homes are provided for up and down the country, and greater awareness of the biggest health issues that can affect small species is to be encouraged.
“We now have the opportunity to further tailor the support we offer, alongside the right products and advice on the ideal living environments.”
Responses were collated over a 12-week period between September and November 2023, with 6,517 participants, invited via releases and social content, covering more than 20,915 small animal pets.
Rabbit ownership topped the list, at 64.3%, with 47.4% providing homes to guinea pigs. Hamsters, rats and gerbils completed the top five species.